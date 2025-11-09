Jemimah Rodrigues, one of India’s rising cricket stars, brought some humour to the Women’s Big Bash League (WBBL) during Brisbane Heat’s match against Melbourne Renegades, joking that she wasn’t sure if Australia would even let her in after her World Cup semi-final heroics. The Indian batter recently played one of the finest innings of her career, scoring an unbeaten 127 runs that knocked Australia out of the Women’s ODI World Cup 2025. Her incredible knock helped India chase down a record 339 runs, guiding the team into the final and ending Australia’s dream of yet another World Cup title.



During a live WBBL broadcast on Sunday (Nov 9), Jemimah lightened the mood with her sense of humour. “I was not sure if Australia will allow me to cross the border after the semi-finals,” she said with a laugh, leaving the commentators and fans in splits.

Her semi-final performance had shades of Harmanpreet Kaur’s unforgettable 171-run innings from the 2017 World Cup, which had also ended Australia’s campaign that year. This time, it was Jemimah who carried India home with her calm and class under pressure. She built a crucial partnership with captain Harmanpreet Kaur, ensuring India didn’t lose momentum in a high-pressure chase.



Interestingly, Australia had defeated India earlier in the group stage of the tournament, with Alyssa Healy scoring a century in Vizag. But Jemimah turned the tables when it mattered most, delivering one of India’s most memorable wins in women’s cricket history.



After her heroics, Jemimah joined Brisbane Heat team for the WBBL season but had a quiet start, scoring just six runs off nine balls in her first match against Melbourne Renegades.