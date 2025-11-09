/From Rashid Khan to Ish Sodhi: 5 bowlers with most wickets in T20Is

LOGIN
Published: Nov 09, 2025, 12:43 IST | Updated: Nov 09, 2025, 12:43 IST

T20I cricket is packed with boundaries and power-hitting, yet some bowlers have stood tall with their wicket-taking skills. Here’s a look at the top five bowlers with the most wickets in 20-over internationals.

Rashid Khan (Afghanistan)
(Photograph: AFP)

Rashid Khan (Afghanistan)

Rashid Khan tops the chart with 182 wickets in 108 T20Is. The Afghan spinner has an average of 13.69 and best figures of 5 for 3, proving his class in every format.

Tim Southee (New Zealand)
(Photograph: AFP)

Tim Southee (New Zealand)

Southee has 164 wickets from 126 matches. Known for his swing and control, his best figures are 5 for 18, with an average of 22.38 in T20Is.

Ish Sodhi (New Zealand)
(Photograph: AFP)

Ish Sodhi (New Zealand)

Ish Sodhi has taken 156 wickets in 130 matches. The leg-spinner’s best performance is 4 for 12, with a tidy average of 22.28 for New Zealand.

Mustafizur Rahman (Bangladesh)
(Photograph: AFP)

Mustafizur Rahman (Bangladesh)

Mustafizur has 155 wickets in 123 T20Is. His best bowling of 6 for 10 stands out, and he averages 20.90 with the ball for Bangladesh.

Shakib Al Hasan (Bangladesh)
(Photograph: AFP)

Shakib Al Hasan (Bangladesh)

Shakib has picked 149 wickets from 129 games. The all-rounder’s best figures are 5 for 20, and he maintains an impressive bowling average of 20.91.

