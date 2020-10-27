McLaren's Lando Norris apologises for 'stupid and careless' comments

Norris, who made his Formula One debut last year, has made 33 starts so far with one podium finish.McLaren’s racer Lando Norris on Tuesday publicly apologized for recent comments, without naming anyone, after the Briton played down Lewis Hamilton’s record 92nd Formula One triumph at Sunday’s Portuguese Grand Prix.

Norris, 20, the youngest driver on the grid, had criticized Racing Point’s Lance Stroll after the duo collided during the race. While Norris ended up 13th, stewards published Stroll for the incident.

“I owe an apology,” said Norris to his 750,000 followers on Twitter. “I’ve been stupid and careless with some things I’ve said lately in media and interviews, and haven’t shown the respect I should have to certain people.

“I’m not that kind of person, so know I should apologise to them but also everyone reading/listening. Sorry.”

Norris was asked about Hamilton becoming the most successful F1 driver ever (in terms of wins) as he overtook Ferrari legend Michael Schumacher while shattering the record books.

“I’m just happy for him, nothing more,” the Briton had replied.

“It doesn’t mean anything to me, really. He’s in a car which should win every race, basically.

“He has to beat one or two other drivers, that’s it. Fair play to him, he’s still doing the job he has to do.”

Hamilton has won eight of the 12 races this season and is eyeing record-equalling seventh world championship, which would confirm him as the most successful racer in the history of the sport. He has average 10 wins in a season since 2014.

Whereas, Mercedes have won the last six championships and are on course to clinch the seventh in Italy next weekend.

