Maybe BCCI has not been happy, says Sanjay Manjrekar on being dropped from commentary panel

BCCI has decided to drop the former Indian batsmen turned commentator Sanjay Manjrekar from their commentary panel. Sanjay Manjrekar took to Twitter to share his reaction over the decision taken by BCCI.

Manjrekar tweeted: "I have always considered commentary as a great privilege, but never an entitlement. It is up to my employers whether they choose to have me or not & I will always respect that. Maybe BCCI has not been happy with my performance of late. I accept that as a professional."

Sanjay Manjrekar is expected to miss out the IPL 2020 following BCCI's decision. Chennai Super Kings took a dig at the former commentator after his last year's comment on CSK all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja.

Need not hear the audio feed in bits and pieces anymore. 🦁💛 — Chennai Super Kings (@ChennaiIPL) March 14, 2020 ×

During his tenure as a commentator, Manjrekar has been involved in several controversies. His "bits and pieces player" comment on Jadeja grabbed all attention as the prolific all-rounder lashed out on the commentator.

Still i have played twice the number of matches you have played and i m still playing. Learn to respect ppl who have achieved.i have heard enough of your verbal diarrhoea.@sanjaymanjrekar — Ravindrasinh jadeja (@imjadeja) July 3, 2019 ×

Another controversy occurred during the 2019 ICC Cricket World Cup which was held in England and Wales where a cricket fan had filed complained to ICC about Sanjay Manjrekar's commentary. The fan called his commentary "biased".

Manjrekar was involved in a heated argument while being on-air with cricket expert Harsha Bhogle during a match.

Following BCCI's decision, Manjrekar was not seen in Dharamsala where India was set to face the Proteas for the first one day match of the three-match ODI series.