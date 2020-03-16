Maybe BCCI has not been happy, says Sanjay Manjrekar on being dropped from commentary panel

WION Web Team New Delhi, Delhi, India Mar 16, 2020, 09.39 AM(IST)

Sanjay Manjrekar (Twitter/@sanjaymanjrekar) Photograph:( Twitter )

Follow Us

Story highlights

Sanjay Manjrekar is rumoured to miss out the IPL following this decision, Chennai Super Kings took to twitter to taunt the former commentator after his comments on CSK all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja.

BCCI has decided to drop the former Indian batsmen turned commentator Sanjay Manjrekar from their commentary panel. Sanjay Manjrekar took to Twitter to share his reaction over the decision taken by BCCI.

Manjrekar tweeted: "I have always considered commentary as a great privilege, but never an entitlement. It is up to my employers whether they choose to have me or not & I will always respect that. Maybe BCCI has not been happy with my performance of late. I accept that as a professional."

×

Sanjay Manjrekar is expected to miss out the IPL 2020 following BCCI's decision. Chennai Super Kings took a dig at the former commentator after his last year's comment on CSK all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja.

×

During his tenure as a commentator, Manjrekar has been involved in several controversies. His "bits and pieces player" comment on Jadeja grabbed all attention as the prolific all-rounder lashed out on the commentator.

×

Another controversy occurred during the 2019 ICC Cricket World Cup which was held in England and Wales where a cricket fan had filed complained to ICC about Sanjay Manjrekar's commentary. The fan called his commentary "biased".

Manjrekar was involved in a heated argument while being on-air with cricket expert Harsha Bhogle during a match.

Following BCCI's decision, Manjrekar was not seen in Dharamsala where India was set to face the Proteas for the first one day match of the three-match ODI series.

  • LIVE
  • RESULTS
No match is being played.
Mar 13, 2020 | 1st ODI
Chappell-Hadlee Trophy, 2020
AUS
(50.0 ov) 258/7
VS
NZ
187 (41.0 ov)
Australia beat New Zealand by 71 runs
Full Scorecard →
Mar 11, 2020 | 2nd T20I
Zimbabwe in Bangladesh 2 T20I Series, 2020
BAN
(15.5 ov) 120/1
VS
ZIM
119/7 (20.0 ov)
Bangladesh beat Zimbabwe by 9 wickets
Full Scorecard →