'May need a few apologies from Indian fans': Michael Vaughan's cheeky tweet after WTC Final

Former England skipper Michael Vaughan had predicted that New Zealand would win the World Test Championship final and he was brutally trolled by several Indian fans. Now, after New Zealand lifted the Test mace after beating India at Rose Bowl, Vaughan has come up with another cheeky tweet.

"I think I may need a few apologies from the thousands of Indian fans in a few hours for my awful prediction that NZ would win the Test championship final … #OnOn #TestChampionshipFinal," Vaughan tweeted.

I think I may need a few apologies from the thousands of Indian fans in a few hours for my awful prediction that NZ would win the Test championship final … #OnOn #TestChampionshipFinal — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) June 23, 2021 ×

New Zealand on Wednesday defeated India by eight wickets to win the inaugural ICC World Test Championship (WTC) final, played at the Hampshire Bowl in Southampton. New Zealand's two most experienced batters – Kane Williamson and Ross Taylor – guided the Kiwis to their first ICC trophy since 2000.

The Black Caps, who ended up as the runners-up in the 2019 World Cup, continued to build on the improvement in the longest format and enjoyed a brilliant World Test Championship cycle, especially at home.

In a match dominated more by the bowlers, the New Zealand pace quarter stood up with Kyle Jamieson shining the brightest with a five-wicket haul in an ICC final. While Jamieson picked up seven wickets, Tim Southee and Trent Boult ended up with five wickets each. Neil Wagner’s wicket column might show just three wickets, they were crucial to strengthen New Zealand’s stronghold in the match.

After rain delays, India’s batting cracked in the second innings with Jamieson running it past the Indian batting unit. Only Pant with a topsy-turvy 41-run knock stood out, while Rohit Sharma saw off the new ball well with 81-ball 30.

New Zealand started their chase cautiously with both left-handed openers failing victims to Ashwin’s intelligence. A couple of dropped catches by Pujara and Bumrah hurt them Williamson, 52 not-out, Taylor, 47 not-out, guided New Zealand to a win for ages. The winners of the inaugural ICC World Test Championship, New Zealand.