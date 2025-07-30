/Matt Henry puts New Zealand in control of first Test against Zimbabwe

Matt Henry bowled New Zealand into a dominant position on the first day of the first Test against Zimbabwe at Queens Sports Club on Wednesday. Fast bowler Henry took six for 39 as Zimbabwe were bowled out for 149 after winning the toss and deciding to bat.

New Zealand were 92 for no wicket at the close, with Devon Conway and Will Young unbeaten on 51 and 41 respectively. Henry, who was voted best player of a Twenty20 tri-series tournament which ended on Saturday, did not take long to adjust to red ball cricket in New Zealand's first Test since December last year.

Henry dismissed both Zimbabwe opening batsmen, Brian Bennett (6) and Ben Curran (13) inside the first seven overs. He took two more wickets in an over interrupted by the lunch break, then came back to finish off the innings with his final two victims shortly after tea. Seamer Nathan Smith took three for 20 in 14 tight overs.

Captain Craig Ervine, who took 23 balls to score his first run, top-scored for Zimbabwe with 39, eked out over 116 deliveries. Ervine and Nick Welch (27) put on 36 for the fourth wicket after Zimbabwe were reeling at 31 for three. But Henry returned for the last over before lunch to have Welch caught at second slip. Three balls later, after lunch, he had the experienced Sikandar Raza caught behind for two.

Ervine and wicketkeeper Tafadzwa Tsiga (30) added 54 for the sixth wicket to lift Zimbabwe from 69 for five. Smith trapped both batsmen leg before wicket shortly before tea and Zimbabwe's resistance crumbled. In reply Conway and Young batted through to the close of play, scoring steadily after a cautious start.

Zimbabwe opening bowler Blessing Muzarabani had an opening spell of eight overs but was unable to make a breakthrough. Conway reached his fifty in the penultimate over of the day, his first Test half-century since he made 76 against India in Pune last October. Seven innings since then had yielded a highest score of 22. Zimbabwe have played eight Tests since New Zealand last played a Test but have lost six, drawn one and had a single victory, against Bangladesh in Sylhet in April.