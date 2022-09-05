Mastercard replaces Patym as BCCI's title sponsor for India's home matches, domestic tournaments

Mastercard has replaced Paytm as the new title sponsor of the Indian cricket team for their home matches. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Monday (September 05) confirmed their association with Mastercard welcoming their new sponsor on board.

The development comes after Paytm had reportedly recently asked BCCI to reassign their sponsorship rights. The Indian cricket board got into the act and wasted no time in roping in Mastercard as the new title right holders of Indian cricket as far as the home matches are concerned. Their arrival ended Paytm's 7-year association with Indian cricket.

Mastercard will be the title sponsor of Indian men's and women's cricket teams' matches at home along with all the domestic tournaments ranging from the Ranji Trophy to the Irani Trophy.

"During this association, Mastercard will be the title sponsor for all international matches (both women and men) held on home ground, domestic cricket matches like Irani Trophy, Duleep Trophy, and Ranji Trophy organized by the BCCI as also all junior cricket (Under 19 and Under 23) matches held in India," the BCCI said in a statement.

Mastercard is already associated with some of the major global sporting properties across the globe in the form of the UEFA Champions League, French Open and the Australian Open. Being associated with the Indian cricket team will give the global payments & technology company massive exposure among the subcontinent audience.

India are one of the best teams in world cricket at present and have been a force to reckon with in all three formats of the game. Despite not having won a major ICC trophy since 2013, the Men in Blue remain one of the giants of the game and the country's growing influence in the sport cannot be overlooked.

The Indian men's team is currently in action in the ongoing Asia Cup 2022 in the UAE. After bagging back-to-back wins in their first two games in the group stage, India's unbeaten streak in the tournament was snapped by arch-rivals Pakistan in their first Super Four clash on Sunday.