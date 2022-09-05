Indian govt summons Wikipedia officials after Arshdeep Singh's page edited to show fake Khalistan link

Team India's young fast bowler Arshdeep Singh has been targeted by trolls and abused on social media after he dropped a sitter against Pakistan in the Super Four clash between the two teams in Asia Cup 2022 on Sunday. Pakistan defeated India by five wickets in the game after chasing down the target of 182 runs on the penultimate delivery of the final over.

Arshdeep has faced vicious abuse and trolling on social media from a section of fans, with some editing his page on Wikipedia to show fake links with the separatist Khalistani movement. An unregistered user vandalised his page and replaced the word 'India' with 'Khalistan' at several places in his profile.

The changes were undone within 15 minutes by Wikipedia editors, however, the screenshots of his profile with the fake Khalistan links soon went viral on social media. The changes were made at 12:28 AM IST on Monday. The user also changed the cricketer's name to "Major Arshdeep Singh Langra” before editing it to "Major Arshdeep Singh Bajwa". Arshdeep's cricketing stats were also tampered with.

Taking cognizance of the matter, the Indian government has decided to quiz executives from Wikipedia. As per reports, the Ministry of Electronics & IT on Monday summoned officials from the website in order to seek an explanation on how fake information was placed on the cricketer's page.

As per reports, the Indian government believes such malicious disinformation could disturb communal harmony and can also lead to a law and order situation for Arshdeep's family.

What went wrong for Arshdeep Singh during the India-Pakistan clash?

Asked to bat first, India got off to a good start courtsey of a 54-run stand between openers KL Rahul and Rohit Sharma before Virat Kohli's 60 powered them to a strong total of 181 runs. In reply, Pakistan got off to a poor start losing Babar Azam's wicket cheaply before Mohammad Rizwan played a brilliant knock of 71 runs put them in cruise control.

Pakistan were cruising towards victory when Indian bowlers fought back and picked up wickets in quick succession to spice up the contest. In the 18th over bowled by spinner Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep dropped a simple catch of Pakistan batter Asif Ali, with them needing 34 runs to win.

Had the catch been taken, the monetum could have gone India's way but Pakistan ended up winning the game comfortably at the end with Asif scoring 16 runs off 8 ball to take his team home. Despite dropping the catch, Arshdeep showed great heart as he bowled well in the 20th over with 7 runs to defend off the last six balls.

The left-arm pacer dragged the game to the penultimate delivery before Pakistan eventually managed to clinch victory in the last-over thriller. Amid criticism for the young pacer, several former cricketers like Irfan Pathan, Harbhajan Singh and Mohammad Hafeez have tweeted to extend support to him.