'Massive punch in the face': Klopp after Liverpool's home streak ended by Burnley

Liverpool's 68-game unbeaten streak in Anfield was ended as the defending Premier League champions were shockingly beaten by Burnley 1-0 on Thursday. Reds boss Jurgen Klopp admitted that this loss at home was like a "massive punch in the face".

The English giant remained unbeaten in the home turf since April 2017, but the streak came to an end when Burnley's Ashley Burn scored for the club in the 83rd-minute penalty after being fouled by Reds goalkeeper Alisson Becker. This is Burnley's first win at Liverpool since 1974.

"It's a massive, massive punch in the face," Klopp said. "We had the ball a lot, created some and didn't finish the situations off.

"That keeps the game open and then they get the penalty. Alisson told me he didn't touch him, but I didn't see it back.

"We lost a game which I think it's actually impossible to lose. But we did it.

Liverpool's form has witnessed a massive drop. They have gone five league games without a win and has been seven hours and 18 minutes since the Reds have scored a goal in the Premier League. Sadio Mane was the last to find the back of the net for Klopp's side and since then, 87 shots have failed to score.

Anfield club has failed to score in past four matches for the first time since May 2000.

Liverpool's goal drought prompted Klopp to leave Mohamed Salah and Roberto Firmino on the bench for an hour, but even the eventual introduction of the two-star forwards couldn't spark a strong finish.

"It's a tough one, not easy to explain. We worked tonight hard and it didn't happen. It's my responsibility, that's the easy explanation," Klopp said.

"It's wrong decisions in the moment, three crosses in the box, we tried to find a player but didn't. It's my job to make sure the boys are in the right position, that they feel right.

"If something doesn't work you have to try harder, more often, longer. It was not easy to lose that game and we did it."