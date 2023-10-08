Marsh Cup: Jake Fraser-McGurk hits fastest hundred in List-A cricket, team loses in record-breaking tie

It took two straight days in the cricket world for two top records to get broken. While South Africa’s Aiden Markram hit the fastest World Cup hundred in 49 balls against Sri Lanka in Delhi on Saturday, South Australia’s Jake Fraser-McGurk completed the fastest-ever List-A hundred in just 29 balls against Tasmania in the ongoing Marsh Cup tie in Adelaide. His team, however, failed to win the record-breaking match.

Jake Fraser-McGurk’s 29-ball hundred saw him surpass legendary AB de Villiers’ record of the fastest ODI hundred (in 31 balls against West Indies).

Opening the innings for South Australia, the right-handed batter started smashing from ball one, hitting 13 sixes and ten fours in his world record 38-ball 125-run stint on the crease, striking at a whopping 328.95.

Despite entering record books, his gigantic efforts failed to lead his team to cross the line, as they lost the match by 37 runs.

After being sent to bat first, Tasmania scored the highest team total in Australia’s domestic One-Day Cup history, hitting 435 for nine – going past the previous best of 420 that South Australia scored against Cricket Australia XI in 2016.

The chase started in the best possible way for South Australia, with both openers adding 172 for the first wicket, inside 12 overs.

Jake Fraser-McGurk, who until Sunday had never scored a hundred in any format at the domestic level, came all guns blazing, slamming a hundred for the ages.

The start put South Australia in the driver’s seat. Opener Henry Hunt and middle-order players Daniel Drew and Nathan McSweeney scored fifties, keeping the chasing side well inside the chase.

However, a flurry of wickets during the fag end of the innings saw them falling shy of the target by 37 runs.

For Tasmania, right-arm medium pacer Mitchell Owen picked three wickets, Billy Stanlake and Sam Rainbird returned with two wickets each.

