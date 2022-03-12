Marcus Rashford 'still happy', says Manchester United manager Ralf Ragnick, rubbishes exit rumours

Manchester United interim manager Ralf Rangnick disputed suggestions that Marcus Rashford is unhappy with his lack of game time, saying the forward is committed to turning around his poor run of form and getting back to his best.

Rashford scored 21 goals in all competitions last season but has found the net only five times this season after making his return from shoulder surgery in October.

The England international has found playing time hard to come by in recent weeks, with his last start in a league game coming on Feb. 12 in a 1-1 draw with Southampton.

"I don't think that he's not had enough game time," Rangnick told reporters on Friday. "He's had 13-14 games since I've been here now, he played more games from the start than he didn't play from the start.

"He said to me that he's still happy and that he wants to perform on a high level here for the club. He didn`t mention a thing about not being happy here. I don't think this is an issue and he never said anything about that when we spoke."

"The (transfer) window is closed right now. Even in case he and his agents or his family think about going to another club, well, he can do that but in the summer."

United, who are fifth in the league with 47 points from 28 games, next face fellow top-four contenders Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League on Saturday.

The London side are two places below United with 45 points but have two games in hand in their quest to finish inside the Champions League qualification spots.