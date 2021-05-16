Marcus Rashford discloses his dream 6-a-side team

Marcus Rashford has as of late disclosed his definitive Manchester United 6-a-side team, which involves players he watched growing up and one of his present teammates.

He is one of Manchester United's key players and is saturated with the way of life of the club.

Marcus Rashford has reliably followed through on the pitch since the appearance of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and has now enrolled in two consecutive 20 goal seasons for

Manchester United. His count of 21 goals and 15 assists this season has everything except affirmed the second spot in the association for Manchester United while assisting them with arriving at the Europa League finale.

He was requested to name his best 6-a-side team in an Instagram Q&A session. Marcus Rashford selected David de Gea however conceded that it was a near fiasco between the Spaniard and Manchester United legend Edwin van der Sar.

“Right, I'm going to go with most players from the teams that I watched when I was growing up. I'd probably have David de Gea, but it was a close one between him and Edwin Van der Sar. When I was a kid, Van der Sar was one of the best keepers, and obviously playing with David has been great, so I'd have to put David in there” - he said.

Rashford settled on England defender Rio Ferdinand at the back and picked an attacking lineup with Ryan Giggs, Paul Scholes, Cristiano Ronaldo, and Wayne Rooney in front. The Manchester United no. 10 showed his humble side by excluding himself in the setup.

“At the back, I'd have Rio Ferdinand. I'm all-out attack there. I'd have Paul Scholesy in front of Rio, Ryan Giggs on the right, Ronaldo on the left, and Rooney in front. I'm not putting myself in. Not yet” – he added.

Marcus Rashford is a Rooney fan and uncovered that he savored the chance to play close by Manchester United's record goalscorer.

"Rooney and Ronaldo were my two favorite players growing up, so to get an opportunity to play with Rooney was an unbelievable experience,” - said Rashford.

Marcus Rashford has been an apparatus in the Manchester United team this season, showing up in 55 games in all rivalries. He is second just to Bruno Fernandes, who has played one more game than the Englishman this mission.

