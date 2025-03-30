Marcus Rashford's first goals for Aston Villa inspired a 3-0 win against Preston that sent his side into the FA Cup semi-finals for the first time in 10 years on Sunday. Rashford struck twice in the second half at Deepdale to end Preston's stubborn resistance before Jacob Ramsey wrapped up Villa's long-awaited return to the last four.

Advertisment

Villa will face Crystal Palace -- 3-0 winners at Fulham on Saturday -- in the semi-finals at Wembley on the weekend of April 26-27.

Revitalised since joining Villa on loan from Manchester United during the January transfer window, Rashford is beginning to show the form that made him one of England's brightest stars prior to his steep decline over the last two years.

Amid concerns over his attitude and off-field behaviour, Rashford was deemed expendable by United manager Ruben Amorim, after also clashing with former Old Trafford boss Erik ten Hag.

Advertisment

The 27-year-old hadn't scored since netting for United against Everton on December 1.

Deployed in the central striker's role that often seemed to dent his confidence at United, Rashford was too dynamic for second-tier Preston to handle in the latest sign that his career might not be destined to end in disappointment after all.

"It's a great feeling, I feel like I've been getting fitter and playing better football since I've been here. It's always nice for a forward to get a goal so hopefully it continues," Rashford said. "I missed a lot of football before joining up with Villa. It's step by step. My body feels good and I'm enjoying my football for now.

Advertisment

"We're very ambitious. We'll see where it takes us."

While struggling United have been mired in turmoil, Rashford has benefited from moving to upwardly mobile Villa.

Memorable climax

Unai Emery's side have enjoyed a memorable run to the Champions League quarter-finals, where they face Paris Saint-Germain in April. They also have an outside chance of qualifying for next season's Champions League.

Rashford could be part of a memorable climax to the campaign for Villa, who haven't won the FA Cup since 1957, with their last final ending in defeat against Arsenal in 2015.

Sitting 14th in the Championship, Preston were playing in the quarter-finals for the first time since 1966.

Paul Heckingbottom's side were unbeaten in their previous 15 home games in all competitions, but the 1889 and 1938 FA Cup winners were no match for ruthless Villa.

Rashford's free-kick forced Preston goalkeeper David Cornell into action before Ezri Konsa's glancing header whistled just wide from Marco Asensio's cross.

Stefan Thordarson wasted a golden opportunity to give Preston a shock lead when he poked wide.

Rashford was equally profligate after half-time, shooting straight at Cornell from inside the area.

But Villa broke the deadlock in the 58th minute as Rashford timed his run perfectly to meet Lucas Digne's low cross with a clinical finish from 12 yards.

Morgan Rogers was denied by Cornell moments later as Villa went for the kill.

And it was Rogers who earned Villa's penalty in the 63rd minute when the England midfielder was tripped by Andrew Hughes.

Rashford stepped up to send Cornell the wrong way with a nerveless spot-kick.

Ramsey put the result beyond doubt eight minutes later, surging towards the Preston area and drilling a powerful strike past Cornell for his fourth goal this season.

Disclaimer: This story has been published from a news agency feed with minimal edits to adhere to WION's style guide. The headline may have been changed to better reflect the content of the story or to make it more suitable for WION audience.