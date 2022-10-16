Manchester United's Mason Greenwood charged with attempted rape, assault

British prosecutors said on Saturday (October 15) Manchester United soccer player Mason Greenwood had been charged with attempted rape, controlling behaviour and assault.

The 21-year-old was arrested in January after social media images and videos were posted by a woman reporting incidents of physical violence.

"The Crown Prosecution Service has today authorised Greater Manchester Police to charge Mason Greenwood, 21, with attempted rape, engaging in controlling and coercive behaviour, and assault occasioning actual bodily harm," prosecutor Janet Potter said in a statement.

"All three counts relate to the same complainant."

Greenwood, who has been suspended by his club pending the investigation, is due to appear at Greater Manchester magistrates’ court on Monday (October 17).

Neither Greenwood nor his representatives have commented at any stage on the allegations against him.

"The Crown Prosecution Service reminds all concerned that criminal proceedings against the defendant are active and that he has a right to a fair trial," Potter said.

You can now write for wionews.com and be a part of the community. Share your stories and opinions with us here.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE