Manchester United vs LASK, Europa League Live Streaming: When and where to watch MUFC vs LASK?

Manchester United are set to face LASK in the much-awaited UEFA Europa League second-leg clash at the iconic Old Trafford in Manchester. Holding a comfortable 5-0 lead, Manchester United will enter this clash with no nerves at all having won three of their last UEL matches by a four-plus goal margin.

The Red Devils are unbeaten in this season’s Europa League and would be looking to advance in the competition in a bid to lift the title. Manchester United have already sealed the Champions League spot after finishing in the top four of Premier League.

Whereas LASK have suffered three league defeats and haven’t drawn a single match in their last eight games. The first-leg defeat to Manchester United was LASK’s first UEL defeat in seven games. But, the Austrian outfit would look to produce an inspiring performance in the Theatre of Dreams without thinking much of the result.

Manchester United vs LASK, UEFA Europa League match: All you need to know

When will the Manchester United vs LASK, UEFA Europa League match begin?

The Manchester United vs LASK, UEFA Europa League match will begin at 12:30 AM IST on August 5.

Where will the Manchester United vs LASK, UEFA Europa League match be played?

The Manchester United vs LASK, UEFA Europa League match match will be held at Old Trafford, Manchester.

Which channel will telecast the Manchester United vs LASK, UEFA Europa League match?

The Manchester United vs LASK, UEFA Europa League match will have a live telecast on Ten 2 and Ten2 HD in India

How to watch the live streaming of Manchester United vs LASK, UEFA Europa League match?

The live streaming of Manchester United vs LASK, UEFA Europa League match will be available on Sony’s streaming platform.