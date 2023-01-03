Manchester United vs Bournemouth live Streaming: watch premier league MUN vs BRN Live on OTT Mobile App & TV

Manchester United vs Bournemouth live Streaming: Manchester United will try to cement their top-four position against Bournemouth in the English Premier League match at Old Trafford on Tuesday. Manchester have been on a roll since losing their first two games of the season and are now fourth in the EPL table, just four points behind second-place Manchester City. The Red Devils trail Newcastle by two points and lead Tottenham by two, while playing one fewer game than both. Speaking of Bournemouth, the team has lost three consecutive games as they try to pull away from the relegation zone. They are 15th in the table, three points ahead of last place Southampton.

When and where to watch Manchester United vs Bournemouth match?

Viewers in India can catch the live action on Star Sports network channels. The match will also be live-streamed on Hotstar OTT app. In the United States, the viewers can watch the match live on Peacock Premium. In the United Kingdom, the game has not been selected for live streaming but highlights will be available on BBC Iplayer and YouTube.

Manchester United vs Bournemouth predicted lineups

Man Utd possible XI: De Gea; Wan-Bissaka, Varane, Martinez, Shaw; Eriksen, Casemiro; Antony, Fernandes, Rashford; Martial

Bournemouth possible XI: Travers; Anthony, Smith, Senesi, Kelly, Zemura; Cook, Lerma, Dembele; Solanke, Moore

When will the Manchester United vs Bournemouth match be played?

The Manchester United vs Bournemouth match will be played on January 4 at 1:15 AM IST.

Where will the Manchester United vs Bournemouth match be played?- Venue

The Manchester United vs Bournemouth match will be played at Old Trafford, Manchester.

Where will the Manchester United vs Bournemouth match be live-streamed?