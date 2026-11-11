/Manchester United open talks with Mauricio Pochettino to replace Michael Carrick

Manchester United have opened talks with United States head coach Mauricio Pochettino about replacing Michael Carrick as manager, the British media reported on Wednesday (Nov 11). Carrick's position at Old Trafford has been the subject of intense speculation following United's worst start to a season in 40 years, leaving them languishing in the Premier League relegation zone after an eight-match winless run. He remains in post, but it is believed Carrick's future will be decided at a meeting attended by influential shareholder Jim Ratcliffe, chief executive Omar Berrada and director of football Jason Wilcox in Monaco on Wednesday. Berrada and Wilcox are reportedly leaning towards dismissing Carrick.

Pochettino has extensive experience of the Premier League following spells in charge of Southampton, Tottenham and Chelsea.

United are understood to have spoken to the former Argentine defender about their managerial position on three previous occasions -- when Jose Mourinho was sacked in 2018, then in 2022 before the club appointed Erik ten Hag and again when the Dutchman was sacked in 2024. But it was only three months ago that Pochettino signed a contract extension to remain with the United States through to the 2030 World Cup. US Soccer would be due compensation should he move to Manchester, with the BBC saying the 54-year-old has a $10 million (£7.5 million) release clause.

Turbulent Reign

Carrick was seen arriving at United's Carrington training ground on Wednesday, but it appears to be only a matter of time before his turbulent reign comes to an end. The 45-year-old had been granted a stay of execution after he was widely expected to be axed in late October following a 3-0 home defeat by Bournemouth. But United were beaten 2-0 at Chelsea, then scrambled a last-gasp 3-2 win against Roma in the Champions League after falling two goals down.

It looked certain former United and England midfielder Carrick would be on the way out when his team twice trailed Aston Villa by two goals on Sunday.

When United scored twice in stoppage-time to rescue an improbable 4-4 draw, it was interpreted as a positive sign for Carrick as the players were still fighting for him. But a change now appears likely, with former Newcastle manager Eddie Howe, ex-Chelsea chief Antonio Conte and former Germany coach Julian Nagelsmann also linked with the United job.

United have the rest of the two-week international break to resolve their managerial situation before returning to action at bitter rivals Liverpool on November 22.

Carrick has presided over United's slide to 18th place -- their lowest position 10 games into a top-flight season since 1986/87 when they were 20th. He was hired permanently in the close season after leading United to a third-place finish in the Premier League during his spell as interim boss.

Carrick had won plaudits for steadying the ship after Ruben Amorim's volatile reign ended in the sack in January. But, hampered by the club's underwhelming recruitment in the transfer window, Carrick's team have endured a steep decline this term.

United, who have not won the title since Alex Ferguson's final season as boss in 2012/13, only signed midfielders Youri Tielemans, Carlos Baleba and Andrey Santos in the summer transfer window despite the glaring need for new forwards.

Carrick has struggled to maintain discipline among his squad, dropping captain Bruno Fernandes after he criticised his manager's tactics during a 4-1 thrashing at Champions League debutants Como. He also axed Lisandro Martinez after the United defender criticised the club's hierarchy for their lack of top-quality signings.