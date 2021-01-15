Manchester United legend Wayne Rooney retires

Wayne Rooney on Friday officially announced his retirement from football as the former Manchester United forward has now been the permanent manager of Derby County. Rooney, a Manchester United legend, signed a two-and-a-half-year contract as the manager of Derby after taking charge as interim boss when Phillip Cocu was sacked in November 2020.

Rooney has won three out of nine matches in charge as Derby manager while drawing four. However, Derby remain locked in a relegation battle while sitting behind 21st place Sheffield United on goal difference.

Under Rooney's management, Debry have shown improvement including a 4-0 win against Birmingham and 2-0 win against Swansea.

Speaking of his first permanent step into management, Rooney told Derby's official site: "When I first arrived back in the United Kingdom I was completely blown away by the potential of Derby County Football Club.

"The Stadium, Training Ground, the quality of the playing staff and the young players coming through and of course the fan base that has remained loyal and supportive.

“Despite other offers I knew instinctively Derby County was the place for me.

"To be given the opportunity to follow the likes of Brian Clough, Jim Smith, Frank Lampard and Phillip Cocu is such an honour and I can promise everyone in involved in the club and all our fans, my staff and I will leave no stone unturned in achieving the potential I have witnessed over the last 12 months of this historic football club.”

His appointment as manager means Rooney has called it quits from his trophy-laden playing career. Rooney retires as Manchester United and England's record goalscorer with 253 and 53 goals respectively.

Rooney came into the scene as a 16-year-old teenager and made his Premier League debut for Everton, scoring a last-minute winner against Arsenal.