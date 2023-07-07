Manchester United's legendary goalkeeper Edwin van der Sar in hospital after suffering from brain hemorrhage

Legendary Manchester United goalkeeper Edwin van der Sar has been placed under intensive care after he suffered a brain hemorrhage. The news has been confirmed by Van der Sar’s former club Ajax, where he had a director of football on Friday, July 7. A legend of the game, Van der Sar was part of Manchester United’s Champions League winning squad in 2008 when they beat Chelsea in the final in Moscow and also won the Premier League on multiple occasions. On Friday, Edwin van der Sar has had a bleeding around his brain. He’s currently in hospital in the intensive care unit and is in a stable condition.



Once there is more concrete information, an update will follow.



Once there is more concrete information, an update will follow.



Everyone at Ajax wishes Edwin a speedy recovery. We're thinking… pic.twitter.com/M7jKs5TBB9 — AFC Ajax (@AFCAjax) July 7, 2023

On Friday, Ajax tweeted about the former player who represented the club from 1990 to 1999 while also representing the national side in then record 130 matches.

Van der Sar's legendary career Starting his career at Ajax, the Dutchman was part of the legendary Ajax squad that won the 1995 Champions League title under coach Louis van Gaal. He was part of the group that consisted of Patrick Kluivert, Clarence Seedorf, and several others. He would then reach another Champions League final in 1996 before losing to his eventual future club Juventus.

In 1999 he made his switch to Turin and was part of the team that had domestic success while playing for Juventus. However, the summer of 2001 saw a football upside-down after Real Madrid splashed the cash in the transfer market. Real paid Juventus a world-record fee to get the services of Zinedine Zidane which saw the Old Lady acquire several players including Pavel Nedvěd and Gianluigi Buffon.

The latter’s arrival for a record deal for a goalkeeper saw Van der Sar force an exit to Fulham where he continued until 2005. With Manchester United struggling to get a perfect fit for a good goalkeeper, then legendary manager Sir Alex Ferguson signed the Dutch shot-stopper despite being 34 and would help the club win Premier League on three consecutive occasions while helping the team win the Champions League shootout against Chelsea in 2008.

