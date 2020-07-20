Manchester United fans blame David de Gea for FA Cup loss against Chelsea

Chelsea have progressed into the finals of the FA Cup after outplaying Manchester United in the semi-final clash at Wembley on Sunday.

Frank Lampard's Blues defeated Solskjaer's Red Devils after beating them 3-1. Chelsea capitalised on Manchester United's goalkeeper David de Gea's huge mistakes. Mason Mount's second-half goal represented Spaniard's woeful form.

Mount's strike was a routine stop for any goalkeeper but De Gea's wrong choices helped the ball see the back of the net and helped Blues take 2-0 lead over Man Utd.

Manchester United fans took to social media to blame De Gea for the loss and his performance has become the talking point.

David De Gea making 2 costly mistakes for #MUFC today...



David De Gea acting like nothings happened:



Utd Fans: My keepers better than yours because of this...#MUNCHE pic.twitter.com/Q24mhqHNNg — Zakariyya_YNWA (PL CHAMPIONS 🏆) (@NationAnfield) July 19, 2020 ×

"David is still the best Goalkeeper in the world"



Most Goalkeeper mistakes since 2018: David De Gea (8) pic.twitter.com/1ydT9P9Iat — Spion Kop (@TheKopHQ) July 20, 2020 ×

If David De Gea was your face mask, the virus would have killed you long time ago😂 pic.twitter.com/fvWWdwVMUo — Thê Mïtôómå Güy😊🎇 (@Turyatungahill8) July 19, 2020 ×

Roy Keane waiting for David De Gea after the final whistle. pic.twitter.com/1SiMUm8S86 — Sam💫 (@DonZiyech) July 19, 2020 ×

Red Devils' boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has said that De Gea is not guaranteed a starting place.

"He knows he should save that 100 times out of 100 but that's football for you," Solskjaer said.

"I can't speak for David De Gea's confidence but he is mentally very strong. I made the decision to play him and mentally he was ready for it.

Man Utd manager did not rule out the possibility of dropping the goalkeeper in the final two games left in their Premier League campaign that could determine the club's top-four bid.

"Obviously, everyone has to perform. Everyone has a chance every time we perform to stake a claim in the team," he said.

"David knows he should have saved the second goal, but that's done now and we have to look forward to Wednesday.

"It's hard for a keeper to make amends. David showed his character in the rest of the game with a few good saves."

﻿(Inputs from AFP)