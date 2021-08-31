Manchester United announcing Cristiano Ronaldo's homecoming shatters Instagram record, becomes most liked sports team post

Cristiano Ronaldo's homecoming to Manchester United was a huge sigh of relief for his ardent fans in the red half of the city. There were speculations that the 36-year-old Portugal captain was set to sign a two-year deal with Manchester City and it looked all sealed before the Premier League champions bowed out of the negotiations at the last minute, making CR7 eligible for his return to Manchester United.

On Friday evening (August 27), Man United made the official announcement as Ronaldo is set to commence his second phase at the Red Devils in the ongoing Premier League season. As soon as United took to its official Instagram handle and shared the post of his comeback, it created a huge record and sent netizens into a frenzy.

The Instagram post by United, announcing Ronaldo's comeback, has since garnered over 12 million likes and counting. With over 12 million likes, it has become the most-liked post on the popular social media platform by a sports team.

For the unversed, Ronaldo has a stunning 335 million followers on Instagram. On the other hand, United, which remains one of the most famous clubs in the world has over 45 million followers. Here's the post that broke the internet -

To Lionel Messi's ardent fans' dismay, Ronaldo announcement post from United has also surpassed Paris Saint Germain's Messi announcement video, which had garnered over seven million likes. Nonetheless, United's post on Ronaldo still doesn't feature in the top five most popular sports photos on Instagram. The most liked sports photo on Instagram remains Messi holding the Copa America trophy, when Argentina beat Brazil 1-0 in early July to win their first-ever major title since 1993.

Coming back to Ronaldo, his fans are now desperate to see him don the Red Devils' jersey once again and are eager for his return to the Premier League. The superstar footballer left Juventus when his contract was less than 12 months from getting over, after his agent Jorge Mendes and Man United struck a deal post Man City's departure.