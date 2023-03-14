Manchester City vs RB Leipzig Live Streaming: How to watch UEFA Champions League Man City vs RB Leipzig Live?

Manchester City will lock horns with RB Leipzig in the second leg of the round of 16 draws in the UEFA Champions League 2023 on Tuesday, March 14, 2023. However, in India, the match will be live o March 15 at 01:30 AM IST.

Manchester City, England's dominant football team for the past decade, seeks to reach the quarterfinals for the sixth consecutive season but has never won Europe's highest award. The team's final appearance occurred in 2021 when it fell 1-0 to Chelsea in Porto.

Midfielder Kevin De Bruyne understands that the "noise" around Manchester City in the league will become louder if the squad supported by Abu Dhabi money fails to win it.

After suffering a leg injury in January, Spanish midfielder Dani Olmo returned to action for RB Leipzig on Saturday in a 3-0 victory over Borussia Mönchengladbach. France forward Christopher Nkunku is expected to miss the game due to a thigh muscle issue.

Manchester City has been undefeated at home in the Champions League for more than four years. This streak includes a 6-3 victory against Leipzig in the group stage two years ago.

In addition, it has won all six home games in domestic competitions in 2023. Extending the streak to seven will take the club to the quarterfinals for the sixth year in a row under coach Pep Guardiola as it seeks to win the European Cup for the first time. Guardiola last lifted the trophy 12 years ago with Barcelona.

When and where to watch Manchester City vs RB Leipzig Champions League clash?

Manchester City will face RB Leipzig in the Champions League on March 15, 2023, at the City of Manchester Stadium. The game will begin at 01:30 AM IST.

How to watch Manchester City vs RB Leipzig, UEFA Champions League, in India?

The match between Manchester City and RB Leipzig in the UEFA Champions League round of 16 will be broadcast live on the Sony Ten Network.

How to live stream the Champions League round of 16 matches, Manchester City vs RB Leipzig, on mobile?