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Galle Jackpot: Manav Suthar becomes youngest Indian to pick 10-wicket haul in away Test

Gautam Sodhi
Edited By Gautam Sodhi
Published: Aug 19, 2026, 23:39 IST | Updated: Aug 19, 2026, 23:39 IST
Galle Jackpot: Manav Suthar becomes youngest Indian to pick 10-wicket haul in away Test

Galle Jackpot Manav Suthar becomes youngest Indian to pick 10-for in away Test Photograph: (AFP)

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Manav Suthar picked a maiden 10-wicket haul in Galle to fire India to a 165-run victory over Sri Lanka in the 1st Test, becoming the youngest Indian spinner to achieve the feat on away soil.

Playing only his second Test match, the left-arm orthodox spinner Manav Suthar etched his name into the history books with his maiden 10-wicket haul in Galle. Suthar picked up four wickets in the first innings and six in the final one to help India win the series opener by 165 runs.

He spun his way through Sri Lanka’s tail, and at 24 years and 16 days, became the youngest Indian and seventh spinner from the country to unlock this milestone on away soil. He joined the elite company of Ravichandran Ashwin, Bishan Singh Bedi, Erapalli Prasanna, Bhagwat Chandrasekhar, Anil Kumble and Harbhajan Singh. Significantly, Suthar is the only spinner from this list to pick a 10-for away from home before turning 28.

Also read| Injury crisis hits Sri Lanka as Chandimal, Mendis and Nissanka ruled out of 2nd Test

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His second-innings five-for also saw him become the fifth Indian bowler to collect five wickets in an innings more than once in his first two Tests. After doing so against Afghanistan on his Test debut in Mullanpur, Suthar picked his second (6/55) in the final innings – the best figures by an Indian bowler in this match. The first four are: Narendra Hirwani (three), Axar Patel (three), Laxman Sivaramakrishnan (two) and Mohammad Nissar (two).

Suthar’s match-winning performance also saw him become only the fourth Indian to pick a 10-wicket haul within his first two Tests, alongside Hirwani – who was the quickest, picking up 16 wickets on debut against the West Indies in Chennai in 1988, while Sivaramakrishnan and Axar Patel are the other two.

Besides this, his feat puts him in the same category as Anil Kumble, Harbhajan Singh and Ravichandran Ashwin amongst the Indian spinners to pick 10 wickets in a match against Sri Lanka. Interestingly, three of those four feats have been recorded in Galle.

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Indian Test captain Gill also praised him, saying, "He's been bowling magnificently, even in the first match that he played in India (vs Afghanistan), and in this match. He looks like a very promising guy and someone who can play for India for a very long time.”

Meanwhile, India will play Sri Lanka in the second Test in Colombo starting Sunday (Aug 23).

About the Author

Gautam Sodhi

Gautam Sodhi

Gautam Sodhi

Meet Gautam, a seasoned journalist with over eight years of experience in covering the world of sports. I am a self-proclaimed cricket fanatic, having a deep passion for the game a...Read More

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