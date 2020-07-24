Man Utd's Ole Gunnar Solskjaer wants Red Devils to 'dominate' Leicester on final match day

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer on Friday asked his team to push for a positive result in their final match of the Premier League against Leicester City, that can define their UEFA Champions League hope for the next season.

The Red Devils sit third in the Premier League table heading into the final matchday of the 2019-20 season but a defeat against the Foxes could see them slide to fifth given Chelsea avoid a defeat at home to Wolves.

"We've given ourselves a good chance of being in the Champions League next year but we can't go into a game thinking about what the outcome can be," Solskjaer said.

"We've just got to go and perform and perform at a high enough level and standard so we can get a result.

"We want to go there and dominate the game. We wanted to get this position to be able to go to Leicester and having to beat them and we're not going to change our approach. We want to go there and try and win the game."

Solksjaer’s Manchester United have managed to overturn an eight-point gap to Leicester in just eight matches since the restart but have looked sluggish in recent games while crashing out of the FA Cup and drawing 1-1 against West Ham on Wednesday.

"We're going to go into it with a strong frame of mind. It's not job done, we have got to this point and we have one more game in this season," added Solskjaer.

"That's this season, this is a journey for this team. This is one extra step on the journey for this team, which we've come a long way.

"Mentally I think we've shown more robustness, resilience, when we've lost the first goal in games, for example, but we've also shown the heights when everything's flowing, which you can't expect every time.

"I'm delighted with how the development looks."

A comeback to UEFA Champions League is crucial for the Reds and their finances and Solskjaer’s men will have another go at the UCL spot via Europa League should they lose at Leicester on Sunday.

