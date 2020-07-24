Fabinho's house burgled during Liverpool's Premier League celebrations

The house of Liverpool’s Brazilian midfielder Fabinho was burgled when the player and his family celebrated the Premier League club’s first top-flight league crown in 30 years. Thieves broke into the 26-year-old’s empty house in Formby and stole items of jewellery and a grey Audi RS6, which was later discovered in Wigan.

Fabinho’s entire family was present in the executive box at Anfield after getting special permission from the club authorities amid COVID-19 restrictions in the stadiums.

A spokesman for Merseyside Police said in a statement to British media that the car had since been recovered in Wigan.

Liverpool lifted the Premier League trophy on Wednesday after clinching a 5-3 win over Chelsea in their final home match of the season at Anfield.

As per reports, Fabinho’s house was burgled between 3pm GMT on Wednesday and 4 am GMT on Thursday. The police were called at an address in the early hours of Thursday when Fabinho’s family returned home only to find out that their house was burgled.

This is not the first time a Liverpool player’s house has been burgled. Earlier in February 2019, Sadio Mane had his house burgled when he was playing in UEFA Champions League match against Bayern Munich.

