Man Utd boss Solskjaer hints Lindelof could miss next match for defensive blunders against Palace

Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has hinted that Victor Lindelof could be the fall guy after Manchester United's 3-1 defeat to Crystal Palace in their first Premier League match of the season.

Manchester United will be facing Brighton in an away fixture on Saturday for a much-needed win in their Premier League campaign.

Red Devils centre-back Lindelof conceded a penalty against Crystal Palace which was easily scored by Wilfried Zaha. According to Solskjaer, Eric Bailly's return to fitness could see him start alongside Harry Maguire.

"Last week wasn't fantastic, we conceded sloppy goals, but our defensive record shows that with Eric and Harry how good a partnership they were, but also the whole team defending as a team," said Solskjaer on Friday.

Bailly started just once in the Premier League last season, in a 2-0 win away to Chelsea.

"Eric now is fit again and that's a big, big bonus. I'm looking forward to seeing him develop and playing more games this season because we've been waiting for him to first be fit and then to play more regularly."

Man Utd fans have been angry with the lack of signings this summer. The only signing was Dutch international midfielder Donny van de Beek.

The transfer window closes next week, but United seem no closer to agreeing on a fee with Borussia Dortmund in their prolonged pursuit of Jadon Sancho.

"If and when something happens, both ins and outs, we'll update you," said Solskjaer. "In football, you can't predict too much.

"For me, I'm just working on getting better. My focus is solely on the game, I can't be thinking any other way. We need points and then we can talk again."

