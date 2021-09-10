Man United-Lancashire Cricket's interaction wins the internet as Manchester is buzzing with Virat Kohli-Cristiano Ronaldo's presence

Two of the biggest sports superstars of the modern- era are Virat Kohli and Cristiano Ronaldo. For the unversed, both Kohli and Ronaldo are at Manchester as the city cannot keep calm and is buzzing with the presence of the GOATs of their respective games.

To remind one and all, Ronaldo is at Manchester as he is gearing up for his second term to begin with Manchester United (in their clash versus Newcastle United on September 11) after he joined his former club in a splendid piece of summer transfer. Meanwhile, Kohli-led India will play England in the fifth and final Test at Old Trafford, Manchester from September 10 (Friday).

Interestingly, both the grounds are also situated close to each other, sending fans into a frenzy. On Thursday (September 8), Lancashire Cricket's official Twitter handle teased fans and asked them if they are interested to see a joint training session involving both Kohli and Ronaldo at the Old Trafford, Manchester. To this, Man United replied by saying, "One city, two GOATs"

Here's their fun interaction which broke the internet -

Ronaldo joined the Red Devils after he showed his willingness to move out from Juventus, despite less than 12 months of his contract still remaining with the Italian club. He was on cards to get on board with Manchester City, United's rival, before the talks fell flat at the last moment and his former club joined the negotiations to rope him for a two-year contract. He is likely to make his second debut on September 11 (Saturday) during Man Utd's clash versus Newcastle United. If that happens, the noise that will be generated by his return for the Red Devils would surely be heard on the cricket ground, during Day 2 of the India-England Test.