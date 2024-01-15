Man United boss Erik Ten Hag backs Hojlund-Rashford partnership after draw vs Tottenham Hotspur

Manchester United boss Erik Ten Hag gave a thumbs up to the Rasmus Hojlund and Marcus Rashford partnership after the duo showed promising signs of becoming a potent pair during the side's 2-2 draw versus Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday (Jan 14) at home. United scored early in the contest but the visitors managed to comeback every time when they were behind as the high-voltage affair ended in a 2-2 stalemate.

After the clash, Ten Hag spoke at length on Hojlund-Rashford, who were involved in the build-up to each other's goals, while talking to the reporters. He said, "I hope they keep going with this progress. You see they are coming up with routines – that is what you need. You need it everywhere but especially in the front line, where there are tight areas and quick decisions have to be made. In a split second you need the right decisions, so you need that intuition.

"When your front players are not scoring, it goes through the whole team. It makes everyone insecure, starting with the front players, because they are of course eager when they’re not scoring and play with less confidence," the United boss further opined.

Notably, the 20-year-old Hojlund has scored only two league goals this season. On the other hand, Rashford has found the back of the net on four occasions, however, the pair appear to be forming an understanding slowly and steadily which can serve the Red Devils fruitfully in coming times.

After the 2-2 draw versus Tottenham, United remain below the top four and are placed seventh. Meanwhile, the Spurs are at the fifth position with 12 wins in 21 games.