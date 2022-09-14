Man City vs Borussia Dortmund, UEFA Champions League: When and where to watch the face-off online?

Another high-voltage clash will be held in the UEFA Champions League with Manchester City set to host Borussia Dortmund at the Etihad stadium in Manchester. This will be the Cityzens' second Champions League group stage match and will see Erling Haaland come face-to-face with his former club.

Haaland has been in top form and has hit the ground running in his new club. So far, he has scored 10 goals in seven games for Man City in the ongoing Premier League season. Courtesy of his blitz, the Cityzens are placed second with four wins from six encounters in EPL. They will, however, shift their focus on the UCL -- a competition where Man City haven't found the desired success despite their desperation to get a hand on the trophy.

Borussia Dortmund, with four wins from six encounters in the new season of the Bundesliga, will be on their toes against the Pep Guardiola-led club. They surely have it in them to pull off an upset but will have to be at their best against the free-scoring opposition.

