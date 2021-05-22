Man City star Sergio Aguero set to join Barcelona on two-year contract

Manchester City star Sergio Aguero is set to join Catalan giants Barcelona after his deal with the English club runs out next month. The Argentine will join his fellow national teammate and captain Lionel Messi after agreeing to sign a two-year contract with Barcelona.

The star striker, who will turn 33 by the next season, has agreed to join Barcelona for a lower salary than was available elsewhere, however, will receive a bonus if the team win the Champions League.

Aguero has had a troubled 2020/2021 season with Manchester City as the striker's appearance was limited to 18 appearances with just four goals to his name after a string of injuries.

Man City boss Pep Guardiola paid tribute to Aguero on Friday and said: “His performance when he fit was fit was incredible.”

“I am pretty sure the 10,000 fans that will be in the stadium will show for the rest of the fans around the world, and will give him his tribute and gratitude for what he’s done for this club in terms of titles, numbers, performance – incredible,” he added.

Aguero's final match in the Etihad Stadium will be against Everton on Sunday and his final match in the Manchester City jersey will be in the highly-anticipated UEFA Champions League finals against Chelsea.

Barcelona are also closing in on Memphis Depay, who is set to run out of contract with Lyon this summer.