Man City set to complete double signing of Nathan Ake and Ferran Torres

Manchester City are all set to sign defender Nathan Ake from Bournemouth after agreeing a £41 million ($53 million) deal. Man City reportedly negotiated a £40 million transfer fee with the Cherries, who got relegated to the Championship, with the deal potentially rising by £1 million depending on the clauses. Man City have reportedly agreed a deal for 20-year-old Spanish winger Ferran Torres from Valencia.

Ake’s arrival at the Etihad Stadium comes after the Blues witnessed a poor season defensively after Vincent Kompany’s departure to Anderlecht last year. Aymeric Laporte, who had endured a long-term injury, was the standout centre-back for Man City but the poor form of John Stones and Nicholas Otamendi, forced Pep Guardiola to play Brazilian midfielder Fernandinho and youngster Eric Garcia at the back.

City never looked settled and the weakness played a crucial role in Liverpool ending their two-year reign as Premier League winners.

Ake had been Bournemouth’s best defender since joining from Chelsea in 2017 and there was strong interest expected during the summer transfer window and City made the first move to seal the deal for the left-footed Dutch.

Ake has already capped 13 times by the Netherlands and missed Bournemouth’s final three Premier League matches after suffering a groin injury against Leicester in mid-July.

Asked if Ake may have made his final appearance for Bournemouth after the Leicester game, Howe replied: "I think it would be silly of me to comment on that, to be honest, at this moment in time.

"I think next season and everything beyond it will take care of itself."

City are also involved in advanced negotiations with Valencia as they look to sign Ferran Torres from the Spanish club.

It is understand the Premier League side have agreed an initial fee of £20.9 million with Valencia and talks over potential add-ons are continuing.

City are in the market for a new winger following the departure of Leroy Sane to Bayern Munich.

