Man City reject Joao Cancelo reveals reason behind fallout with Pep Guardiola

Manchester City player Joao Cancelo, currently on loan at Barcelona has admitted disagreements were the reason for the breakdown in his relationship with Pep Guardiola but added that "life goes on".

Cancelo was a key part of Guardiola's Man City squad before he made the shock loan move to Bayern Munich in January 2022, before eventually arriving at the Spanish club.

"There are things we didn't agree on, we're not obligated to agree on everything. I had things I didn't agree on or he didn't agree with something I said, it was just that," Cancelo told Portuguese media.

"But I don't have resentment, I am very grateful. Life goes on, I am very, very happy here."

While Cancelo revealed disagreements were the reason for the fallout, Guardiola has never openly discussed the issue but maintained that Cancelo wanted regular game time and agreed to his departure as a result.

Future move for Cancelo

Quizzed about what the future holds for him, Cancelo said he hoped to stay at the Catalan club beyond the loan period.

"At the moment they haven't told me anything, but I hope I can stay. I'm doing everything to make that happen. I really want to play for Benfica, really, but I want to play two or three more years here," said Cancelo.

"Although we have financial problems, I am delighted to be here. After Benfica, it is the club that I always liked. Pepe told me many times that he was a player for Real Madrid, but I told him that it was for Barcelona. The truth is that I am where I always wanted to be."

After Cancelo left City, Guardiola's men went on to win a historic treble. In his absence, the club has routinely played Manuel Akanji, Nathan Ake as well as new recruit Josko Gvardiol on the leftback position.

Despite the Portugue fullback's attacking attributes, he struggled in his defensive duties which prompted Guardiola to make the changes in the squad composition. The tactical switch was one of the reasons why City managed to win nearly all the major trophies last season.

Cancelo, meanwhile, has enjoyed a fruitful association with Barcelona boss Xavi and is a crucial part of the team which has been ravaged by injuries.