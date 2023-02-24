Malik Beasley- Larsa Pippen cheating scandal revisited: Here's how Beasley reunited with his wife Montana

Los Angeles Lakers defeated Golden State Warriors Thursday night to register a terrific 124-111 victory. Thanks to Malik Beasley’s 25 points, his side was able to make a great comeback from the All-Star break. As Beasley makes headlines and earns praise from across the country, the professional basketball player was under the media spotlight for all the wrong reasons only a few years back. Beasley got himself involved in an affair with Larsa Pippen even when he was married to Montana Yao.

The ugly controversy between Malik Beasley, Montana Yao and Larsa Pippen

Malik Beasley found himself stuck in hot waters when he was spotted with Larsa Pippen, the former wife of Chicago Bulls legend Scottie Pippen, back in 2020. It was the same year when Malik Beasley tied the knot with Montana Yao, a year after they had their first child, Makai. Photos of Malik hanging out with Larsa Pippen went viral on the internet in December that year, which eventually led Montana Yao to file a divorce case against her husband.

Malik Beasley’s public apology for his wife

In May 2021, months after the controversy first surfaced, Malik Beasley in an Instagram post issued an apology to Montana Yao. He apologised for cheating on her wife and giving pain to his family members. He wrote on Instagram, “I wanna say sorry for putting you in the situation you were put in the last few months.. my head wasn’t were it was supposed to be.. I was looking for more when it was right here that whole time.”

Malik Beasley reportedly separated from Larsa Pippen in April 2021

Pippen’s representatives confirmed to the media in April 2021 that Larsa and Malik had agreed to separate. The source also added that Larsa Pippen was ready for her next chapter.

Malik Beasley back with Montana Yao now

Beasley’s attorney, Steve Haney, confirmed in September last year that the basketball star and his wife Montana were back together after the split in 2020. He said, “Malik and Montana have reconciled and are working on improving their relationship and building their future together.”