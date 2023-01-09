Malaysia Open Badminton schedule: Result, Date, time, draws, venue, prize money, live, all you need to know

Malaysia Open Badminton schedule, Result: The 2023 Malaysia Open, also known as the Petronas Malaysia Open, will take place in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. The tournament will be the first of the 2023 Badminton World Federation world tour and is also a part of the Malaysia Open Championships. After a momentous year in Indian badminton, the shuttlers are eager to start 2023 off well in the 2023 Malaysia Open Championship. In the men's singles competition, Srikanth Kidambi, H. S. Prannoy and Lakshya Sen, who is seeded seventh, will be the Indian challengers. The women's singles will include P.V. Sindhu, seeded sixth, Saina Nehwal, Aakarshi Kashyap, and Malvika Bansod. Seventh-seeded Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty, Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand, and Ashwini Bhat and Shikha Gautam will all participate in the doubles tournaments.

Where will Malaysia Open Badminton 2023 take place? Date and Venue

The matches will take place at the Axiata Arena in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia from 10–15 January 2023.

What is the full schedule for Malaysia Open Badminton 2023?

The Malaysia Open 2023 will kick start on January 10 and will go on till 15 January, the date for the finals. Preliminary rounds are set to take place from January 10-12. Meanwhile, the Quarter Finals are scheduled for 13 January. The Semi-Finals for Malaysia Open 2023 will take place on 14 January. Finals are scheduled for 15 January 2023.

Where to watch & live stream Malaysia Open Badminton 2023?

Fans can watch the Petronas Malaysia Open 2023 at the official Youtube Channel BWF TV of the Badminton World Federation. Meanwhile, in India, fans can live stream the matches of the Petronas Malaysia Open on Voot Select.

What is the prize pool money for Malaysia Open Badminton 2023 winner?

The overall prize pool money for the winners of the Petronas Malaysia Open 2023 winners is $1,250,000.

The complete list of matches and players for Malaysia Open Badminton 2023

Draws (Indian Players)

Round 1

Men's Singles Kenta Nishimoto (Japan) v Kidambi Srikanth (India) H S Prannoy (India) v Lakshya Sen (India)

Women's Singles

Saina Nehwal (INDIA) vs. Han Yue (CHINA)

Aakarshi Kashyap (INDIA) vs. Wen Chi HSU (CHINESE TAIPEI)

P.V.Sindhu [6] (INDIA) vs. Carolina Marin (SPAIN)

Malvika Bansod (INDIA) vs. AN Se Young (KOREA)

Men's Doubles

Kang Min Hyuk & Seo Seung Jae (KOREA) vs. M.R. Arjun & Dhruv Kapila (INDIA)

Choi Sol Gyu & Kim Won Ho (KOREA) vs. Satwiksairaj Rankireddy & Chirag Shetty (INDIA)

Women's Doubles



Treesa Jolly & Gayatri Gopichand (INDIA) vs. Yeung Nga Ting & Yeung Pui Lam (HONG KONG)

Ashwini Bhat & Shikha Gautam (INDIA) vs. Supissara Paewsampran & Putita Supajirakul (THAILAND)

Defending Champions at 65th Edition (2022)

Viktor Axelson (Denmark)- Men's Singles;

Takuro Hoki / Yugo Kobayashi (Japan)- Men's Doubles;

Ratchanok Intanon (Thailand)- Women's Singles;

Apriyani Rahayu / Siti Fadia Silvia Ramadhanti (Indonesia)- Women's Doubles;

Zheng Siwei / Huang Yaqiong (China)- Mixed Doubles

Malaysia Open Badminton 2023 injury details

Indian pair MR Arjun and Dhruv Kapila withdrew from Petronas Malaysia 2023 due to injury.