Malaysia Open badminton 2023 Day 2 Live Streaming: Tressa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand of India won the Women's Doubles event at the Malaysia Open 2023 on Tuesday, 10 January. They were India's only bright spots on an otherwise disappointing Day 1 of the tournament. Saina Nehwal and Kidambi Srikanth of India were eliminated in the first round of the Super 1000 event. Kidambi Srikanth was defeated 21-19, 21-14 by Kenta Nishimoto. Meanwhile, Saina Nehwal was defeated 12-21, 21-17, 12-21 by China's unseeded Han Yue. Aakarshi Kashyap also exited after losing in straight games to Hs Chi Wen of Taiwan. PV Sindhu, HS Prannoy, and Lakshya Sen will kick off the campaign on Wednesday. The matches will be livestreamed on Jio Cinema App.

Malaysia Open badminton 2023 Day 2 Live Streaming: watch PV Sindhu vs Carolina Marin live streaming Online, TV

How to watch Malaysia Open 2023 Badminton day 2 livestream in India?

The Malaysia Open 2023 will be streamed live on the Badminton World Federation's official YouTube channel BWF TV, as well as the Jio Cinema app and website. The Malaysia Open badminton tournament will be broadcast on Sports 18 1 and Sports 18 1 HD TV channels in India.

The complete list of matches and players for Malaysia Open Badminton 2023 Day 2

Mens Singles - prannoy HS vs L.Sen

womens Singles - M. Bansod vs S.Y. An

womens Singles - C. Marín vs PV Sindhu

Mens Doubles - W.H. Kim and S.G. Choi vs C. Shetty and S. Rankireddy

Womens Doubles - A. Bhat and S. Gautam vs P. Supajirakul and S. Paewsampran

Womens Doubles - G. Stoeva and S. Stoeva vs T. Jolly and G. Gopichand

Malaysia Open 2023 badminton: India squad