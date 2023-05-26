Malaysia Masters 2023 Semifinals Live: Check date, time, venue & how to watch PV Sindhu and HS Prannoy live

Malaysia Masters Semifinal Live: Indian shuttlers have made their place in the semifinals at the Malaysia Masters, which started the qualification round on May 23 at the Axiata Arena in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. In the Super 500 tournament, 84 singles players and 108 doubles teams participated. Ten Indian single players participated in the 11th edition of Malaysia Masters, founded in 2009.

India's badminton star PV Sindhu defeated China's Zhang Yi Man in the quarterfinal encounter at the Malaysia Masters 2023. She sealed a 21-16, 13-21, and 22-20 win against Zhang and booked a spot in the semifinal on Friday, May 26, 2023. Sindhu has levelled her head-to-head record 3-3 against the Chinese. Zhang Yi Man commenced the match with a 5-0 lead. However, Sindhu entered the interval with an 11-10 lead to reduce the deficit. She maintained the lead in the first game and won the match. After making some errors in the second game, Sindhu vindicated in the third. Yi Man's mistake with a wide shot helped Sindhu clinch the contest.

India's HS Prannoy has also qualified for the semifinals after defeating Japan's Kenta Nishimoto. He will lock horns with Christian Adinata of Indonesia in the semifinals.

Here's everything you need to know about the semifinal matches at Malaysia Masters 2023.

Malaysia Masters Semifinals 2023: Date & Time

PV Sindhu will lock horns with Indonesia's Gregoria Mariska Tunjung on Saturday, May 27, 2023, at 07:30 AM IST. Furthermore, HS Prannoy will square off with Indonesia's Christian Adinata on the same day.

Malaysia Masters Semifinals 2023: Live Streaming

For the first few rounds, there was no telecast. Fans could, however, watch all of the live action on the BWF TV YouTube Channel, which broadcasted activity from all four courts.