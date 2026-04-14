/Make or Break: Why UK tour could decide Suryakumar Yadav’s T20I future

The BCCI selectors have put Team India’s T20 World Cup-winning captain Suryakumar Yadav on notice despite helping the Men in Blue clinch their record third T20 crown in March this year. Part of two T20 WC-winning teams, captaining one, SKY is a veteran performer in this format, having previously claimed the number one position in T20Is. Currently part of the star-studded Mumbai Indians (MI) squad, SKY is certain to lead the Indian Team on the UK tour, including five T20Is against England and two versus Ireland; however, his selection beyond that point would be performance-based.

Per a PTI report, the selectors are aware of Suryakumar’s bleak run with the bat, raising questions over his form heading into the 2028 LA Olympics and the T20 World Cup in Australia and New Zealand. While SKY scored 242 runs in nine outings during the triumphant T20 World Cup in India and Sri Lanka, including a match-winning 84 against the USA in India’s tournament opener, he has just managed 106 in four innings for his IPL franchise thus far.



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“Obviously, Surya is now leading the team. But he also has to ensure that, as a batter, he maintains a level of consistency in his performances. Obviously, he will lead in the UK, but after that, discussions going forward till 2028 could be purely performance-based," a BCCI source close to the information revealed in a chat.



A run-scoring machine in the shortest format, Suryakumar played 21 T20Is last year but failed to score a fifty in any of those; he, however, improved his numbers in 2026 during the home five-match T20I series against New Zealand, where he completed three half-centuries in five matches. He carried his form to the T20 World Cup, where he scored his only fifty-plus score against the associate nation (the USA) before failing to deliver big on grander occasions.

