Mahela Jayawardene to 'get back home' after leaving T20 World Cup bio-bubble, says 'haven’t seen my daughter'

Former Sri Lankan legend Mahela Jayawardene, who was appointed as the national team's batting consultant, has opened up on the struggles of bio bubble and quarantine and confirmed that he will return home ahead of the Super 12 stage, of ICC Men's T20 World Cup, which is underway in UAE and Oman. Although, he further said that he will be there for his team's service all the way from home with the help of technology.

The Sri Lankan team has already moved to the Super 12 stage and will lock horns with top teams. Sri Lanka won the T20 World Cup in 2014 after beating India in the final but failed to make it beyond the group stage at the last edition in 2016.

"It's tough. I just counted that I have been 135 days in quarantine and bubbles since June and I am in (the) last legs. But I totally understand and I told them I will be with the group with the technology that we have," said Jayawardene as quoted by Sportskeeda.

"I hope that anyone can understand that being a father that I haven’t seen my daughter for that many days. I definitely need to get back home," he added.

Jayawardene, Sri Lanka's second-highest scorer in Test cricket after Kumar Sangakkara, joined the team in the United Arab Emirates after the Indian Premier League 2021, where he is the head coach of Mumbai Indians.