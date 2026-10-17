/Mahela Jayawardene resigns as Mumbai Indians head coach

Mahela Jayawardene has stepped down as head coach of Mumbai Indians (MI) ahead of the 2027 Indian Premier League (IPL) season, ending his second stint with the franchise.

Jayawardene coached Mumbai Indians from 2017 to 2022 before returning to the role in 2024. The franchise confirmed his departure in a press release on Saturday.



“Mumbai Indians, today, announced that Mahela Jayawardene will be stepping down as Head Coach, bringing to a close a decade-long association with the #OneFamily,” the franchise said.



Under Jayawardene’s leadership, Mumbai Indians won three IPL titles. The franchise also credited him with helping build its team culture, focusing on discipline, teamwork and collaboration during his two stints as head coach.



“Across his two stints in the role, from 2017 to 2022 and again from 2024 to 2026, he has played a defining role in shaping the franchise’s culture, fostering a strong team environment and championing an approach rooted in discipline, collaboration and a team-first ethos,” MI said.



Jayawardene thanked the franchise owners, players, coaching staff and fans for their support over the years. He described Mumbai Indians as a special part of his journey and said he was proud of what they had achieved together.



“Mumbai Indians has been a very special part of my journey for over a decade now. The players, coaching team, the incredible support of the #OneFamily and above all the fans have made this an experience I will always treasure. Together, we have shared some unforgettable moments, overcome challenges and built something we can all be proud of. I want to sincerely thank Mrs. Nita Ambani and Akash Ambani for their unwavering trust, support and friendship over the years. I leave with immense pride in what we have achieved together and will always carry a special place in my heart for MI. I wish the team every success in the years ahead,” he said.



Mumbai Indians owner Nita Ambani also thanked Jayawardene for his contribution to the franchise, praising his leadership, integrity and commitment to the game. She added that he would always remain a part of the MI family.



“Mahela has made a significant contribution to Mumbai Indians over the years. His calm leadership, integrity and deep love for the game have meant so much to us. On behalf of the entire MI family, I want to thank Mahela for his immense contribution and unwavering commitment over the years. We will always cherish the journey we have shared and the memories we have created together. Mahela will always be a part of our #OneFamily, and we wish him every happiness and success in the journey ahead,” she said.



In 2022, Jayawardene moved into the role of Global Head of Performance, overseeing the expansion of the Mumbai Indians brand across international T20 leagues. He worked with coaching teams across the franchise to develop a common cricketing approach.