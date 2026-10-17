/'Still some time for the Olympics': Neeraj Chopra opens up about injury and comeback plans

Olympic and world champion javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra has said he is working towards making a strong comeback next year after suffering an injury and his main focus is to return to top form and deliver strong performances ahead of the 2028 Olympic Games. The 28-year-old won gold at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics and silver at the Paris 2024 Olympics in the men’s javelin throw, however, an ankle ligament injury sustained during a training session forced him to miss the 2026 Asian Games in Japan and end his season early.

Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of the launch of the 2026 Audi Q3 in Mumbai, Chopra said, “There’s still some time for the Olympics; it is going to be held in 2028. As you might know, I sustained an injury, but I am now in the process of making a comeback. My focus now is on staging a strong, solid comeback next year and delivering the kind of performance I’ve been aiming for.”

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Chopra also praised Indian javelin throwers Yash Vir Singh and Rohit Yadav for their performances at the 2026 Asian Games and said that their success, despite his and Kishore Jena’s absence, showed the growing strength of India’s young javelin talent.

He also advised them to take care of their fitness and enjoy the sport.

Yash Vir won silver, while Rohit claimed bronze in the men’s javelin throw event at the Asian Games, giving India two medals in the competition.