/Chaminda Vaas appointed Delhi Capitals’ fast bowling coach for IPL 2027

Former Sri Lanka fast bowler Chaminda Vaas has joined Delhi Capitals as their fast-bowling coach for IPL 2027, with the franchise confirming his appointment on X on Saturday (Oct 17) morning. Vaas will join coaching staff under head coach Sourav Ganguly, who was appointed earlier this month, while former India all-rounder Yuvraj Singh has also joined the team as assistant and batting coach for the upcoming season.

Vaas is considered one of the finest fast bowlers in cricket history. During his playing career, he represented Deccan Chargers in the IPL and took 18 wickets in 13 matches across three seasons, from 2008 to 2010.

Although Vaas has previously worked with the Sri Lankan national team as a coach, his appointment with Delhi Capitals marks his first coaching role in the IPL.

The former pacer enjoyed a successful 15-year international career between 1994 and 2009. He played 111 Tests, 322 ODIs and six T20Is for Sri Lanka, taking 355 wickets in Tests, 400 in ODIs and six in T20Is.

Vaas also made valuable contributions with the bat, scoring 3,089 runs in Tests and 2,025 in ODIs. His Test record included one century and 13 half-centuries.

DC trade Pant and Zeeshan Ansari

Delhi Capitals have also made changes to their squad ahead of the IPL 2027 auction. The franchise brought back former captain Rishabh Pant through a trade deal with Lucknow Super Giants.

Pant, who holds the record for being the most expensive player in IPL history, returned to Delhi after spending a couple of seasons with LSG. The trade involved Kuldeep Yadav and the league confirmed the deal on Jun 23.

On Oct 14, Delhi Capitals also announced the signing of Uttar Pradesh spinner Zeeshan Ansari through a trade deal involving T Natarajan.