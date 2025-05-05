Casper Ruud joked seven was his lucky number after claiming the most important trophy of his career in his seventh big final as he beat Jack Draper on Sunday to win the Madrid Open.

Advertisment

The Norwegian, a three-time Grand Slam runner-up, earned his first Masters 1000 triumph with a 7-5, 3-6, 6-4 victory over the Briton in a two-and-a-half-hour tussle at the Manolo Santana stadium.

Rising star Draper, who will move fifth in the world rankings on Monday above Novak Djokovic, was hoping to add to his Indian Wells title in March but Ruud outlasted him in his third Masters final.

"This was my seventh big final if you count them all, so seven is a lucky number, I guess," laughed Ruud. "So, it was worth the wait in the end. I've never really been too close in any of the finals when I look back -- I've lost the majority of them in straight sets."

Advertisment

After his prior struggles on the big occasion, also losing in the 2022 ATP Finals showpiece to Djokovic, Ruud was grateful to triumph in the Spanish capital.

"It is a mix somewhat of a relief and happiness and just pure joy," he explained. "I know, based on the last years that I've had on tour, how tough it is to do well at the biggest tournaments, and I've never been able to get over the finish line as a champion, but today I was able to."

Draper had been looking for the first clay court title of his career.

Advertisment

"Congratulations to Casper on this win, you really deserve it -- you were braver than me in the key moments," said Draper. "This sport is brutal but I will keep trying, I think this loss will make me better."

The 26-year-old Ruud, ranked 15th, blinked first with back-to-back double faults to give Draper a break for 2-1 in the first set.

However, in a seventh-game hold the Norwegian upped his power and showed his quality, hinting at the fightback which was to follow.

Serving for the set Draper was unable to polish off his opponent, who broke to tie the set at 5-5.

Ruud held and then broke to claim the first set as Draper mishit a forehand. It was the first set Draper had dropped at the tournament and he ranted aloud to his team to release his frustration.

Disclaimer: This story has been published from a news agency feed with minimal edits to adhere to WION's style guide. The headline may have been changed to better reflect the content of the story or to make it more suitable for WION audience.