Madras High Court sends notice to Kohli and Ganguly for endorsing fantasy leagues apps

Many celebrities including Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli and BCCI president Sourav Ganguly have been served with notices from Madras High Court for endorsing fantasy sports apps.

Actors like Prakash Raj, Tammana, Rana and Sudip Khan are also asked to respond to notices served by the Madurai bench by November 19.

The case was filed by Advocate Mohammed Rizvi after some youth died by suicide in the Southern state after losing money in such apps.

"The apps are in the name of IPL teams such as Chennai Super Kings (CSK), Rajasthan Royals (RR) and some apps are also in the name of state’s names. Are these teams playing on behalf of the state," asked the bench.

According to the bench, the owners of these apps of using celebrities for the sake of earning crores.

RCB skipper Virat Kohli is the Brand Ambassador of Mobile Premier League (MPL), whereas, Sourav Ganguly has been in the ads for My11Circle.

According to some reports, MPL has also bagged a three-year sponsorship deal for the Indian cricket team's kit and will replace sports giant Nike who was associated with BCCI since 2006.