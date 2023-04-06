LSG vs SRH Live Streaming: How to watch Lucknow Super Giants vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, Match 10, IPL 2023 Live

Lucknow Super Giants will host Sunrisers Hyderabad in the tenth match of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow on Friday, April 7. The Lucknow Super Giants kickstarted their IPL 2023 campaign with a win against Delhi Capitals. However, they suffered a defeat against Chennai Super Kings. They fell short by 12 runs after chasing a mammoth 218 in 20 overs. Kyle Mayers, Marcus Stoinis, Nicholas Pooran, and Ayush Badoni gave the target a shot but failed to achieve it. However, they hope to improve their performance in the upcoming match against Sunrisers Hyderabad.

Here are all the live-streaming details about Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Lucknow Super Giants, the tenth match of IPL 2023. We have also mentioned the details of the game and squad.

LSG vs SRH IPL 2023 match details

When is the tenth match of IPL 2023 between Lucknow Super Giants & Sunrisers Hyderabad?

Sunrisers Hyderabad will lock horns with Lucknow Super Giants on Friday, April 7, 2023.

Where is the tenth match of IPL 2023 between Lucknow Super Giants & Sunrisers Hyderabad?

Sunrisers Hyderabad will clash with Lucknow Super Giants at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow.

What time will the IPL 2023 match between Lucknow Super Giants & Sunrisers Hyderabad start?

Sunrisers Hyderabad will square off with Lucknow Super Giants at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow on Friday, April 7, 2023, at 07:30 PM IST.

LSG vs SRH IPL 2023 live streaming

Where can I watch the match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Lucknow Super Giants?

Star Sports Network will broadcast the SRH vs LSG match live on April 7, 2023.

How to watch SRH vs LSG IPL 2023 on mobile?

Fans can watch the SRH vs LSG, the tenth match of the Indian Premier League, live for free on JioCinema.

LSG vs SRH IPL 2023 probable playing XI

Sunrisers Hyderabad:

Abhishek Sharma, Mayank Agarwal, Aiden Markram (C), Rahul Tripathi, Harry Brook, Glenn Phillips (wk), Abdul Samad, Washington Sundar, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Marco Jansen, Umran Malik

Lucknow Super Giants: