LSG vs MI Head to Head: IPL 2023 stats, playing XIs, pitch report, live-streaming details & more

LSG vs MI Head to Head-IPL 2023: The Lucknow Super Giants will take on Mumbai Indians in match no. 63 of the IPL season 2023 on Tuesday, May 16. The clash will take place at the home ground of Lucknow, the Ekana Cricket Stadium. The two sides are in contention for a spot in the playoffs, and the clash proves to be a crucial one not just for them but for a few other teams in the mix.

LSG is currently in the fourth spot in the points table with six wins and six losses out of 12 matches they have played so far. In their recent match, they came against Sunrisers Hyderabad, where SRH made a total of 182 runs for the loss of six wickets. LSG chased down the target in 19.2 overs with seven wickets to spare. MI, on the other hand, is currently at third place on the points table and has emerged victorious in seven out of their twelve matches.

Ahead of today’s match, here is a look at the teams’ head-to-head details: LSG vs MI- IPL 2023: Head-to-head record in IPL The two teams have met each other on two occasions, with LSG winning both matches. Hence the head-to-head record of LSG vs MI stands at 2-0. With just a few matches to go in the group phase, both teams will look to obtain results in their favour and confirm their spot in the playoffs.

Matches played: 2

Matches won by Lucknow Super Giants: 2

Matches won by Mumbai Indians: 0 LSG vs MI- IPL 2023: Pitch report Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow has hosted a total of 30 T20s in the last three years. The average first innings score here has been less than 140 runs. Spinners have been really effective here so far and have taken 53 per cent of wickets. LSG vs MI- IPL 2023: Weather update The weather in Lucknow is expected to set fair on May 16. The temperature is expected to be between 28°C to 42°C on the match day with 32-38 per cent humidity. LSG vs MI- IPL 2023: Playing XI Lucknow Super Giants: Quinton de Kock (wk), Kyle Mayers, Prerak Mankad, Nicholas Pooran, Marcus Stoinis, Krunal Pandya, Ayush Badoni, Ravi Bishnoi, Amit Mishra, Avesh Khan and Yash Thakur.

Mumbai Indians: Ishan Kishan (wk), Rohit Sharma (c), Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma/Vishnu Vinod, Tim David, Cameron Green, Piyush Chawla, Jason Behrendorff, Chris Jordan and Akash Madhwal. LSG vs MI-IPL 2023: Prediction Prediction: Mumbai Indians will win today’s match. LSG vs MI-IPL 2023: Broadcast & live-streaming details Match timings: 7:30 pm IST

Venue: Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow

Live broadcast: Star Sports

Live streaming: JioCinema



