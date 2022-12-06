LPL 2022 Live Streaming-OTT & Broadcast TV Channel in your country, India: How to watch Lanka Premier League

Lanka Premier League 2022: Much-praised Lanka Premier League has started today, December 6th in the South Asian country of Sri Lanka. The third season of the league is being played this year. The traditional teams taking part in this season are: Colombo Stars, Dambulla Giants, Galle Gladiators, Jaffna Kings, and Kandy Falcons. Since its debut, Jaffna Kings have proven to be the undisputed champions. The opening match of the tournament is being played between defending champions Jaffna Kings and Galle Gladiators. The match is being played on Hambantota stadium on Tuesday (December 6). The Kings are being led by Thisara Perera and feature the likes of top T20 players like Rahmanullah Gurbaz and Tom Kohler-Cadmore.

Where to watch the Lanka Premier League 2022, live stream details

The Lanka premier league can be watched on Sony Sports Network channels in India on TV. The match will also be live streamed on Sony LIV app and website. The match can be watched live on on Sony Sports Ten 1, Sony Sports Ten 1 HD, Sony Sports Ten 5 and Sony Sports Ten 5 HD TV channels in India.

Where will Lanka Premier League 2022 be held?

Lanka Premier League 2022 will take place in Sri Lanka from 6 Dec.

When will Lanka Premier League 2022 match be started? – Date

Lanka Premier League 2022 match will start on 6 Dec 2022 at 3:30 PM IST

What Time Lanka Premier League 2022 Will begin? Time

Lanka Premier League 2022 Will begin at 3:00 PM / 7:30 PM IST

What are the venues for Lanka Premier League 2022? – Venue

Lanka Premier League 2022 played in Sri Lanka

LPL 2022 squads:

Colombo Stars:

Angelo Mathews (captain), Charith Asalanka, Chamod Battage, Ravi Bopara, Dinesh Chandimal (wicketkeeper), Niroshan Dickwella (wicketkeeper), Dominic Drakes, Nishan Madushka, Benny Howell, Ishan Jayaratne, Karim Janat, Kevin Koththigoda, Chathuranga Kumara, Suranga Lakmal, Dhananjaya Lakshan, Muditha Lakshan, Lakshitha Manasinghe, Naveen-ul-Haq, Navod Paranavithana, Seekkuge Prasanna, Kasun Rajitha, Romario Shepherd, Jeffrey Vandersay

Dambulla Giants:

Dasun Shanaka (captain), Tom Abell, Jordan Cox (wicketkeeper), Lasith Croospulle, Shevon Daniel, Chathuranga de Silva, Ravindu Fernando, Haider Ali, Dushan Hemantha, Sachitha Jayatilake, Lahiru Kumara, Lahiru Madushanka, Ramesh Mendis, Noor Ahmad, Kalana Perera, Pramod Madushan, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Tharindu Ratnayake, Sikandar Raza, Dilum Sudeera, Paul van Meekeren, Chamindu Wickramasinghe

Galle Gladiators:

Kusal Mendis (captain), Anwar Ali, Asad Shafiq, Sammu Ashan, Azam Khan (wicketkeeper), Sachindu Colombage, Nuwan Pradeep, Nuwanidu Fernando, Lakshan Gamage, Iftikhar Ahmed, Imad Wasim, Tharindu Kaushal, Nipun Malinga, Mohammad Hasnain, Kusal Perera (wicketkeeper), Lakshan Sandakan, Movin Subasingha, Pulina Tharanga, Nuwan Thushara, Nimesh Vimukthi

Jaffna Kings:

Thisara Perera (captain), Dhananjaya de Silva, Theivendiram Dinoshan, Binura Fernando, Asitha Fernando, Avishka Fernando, James Fuller, Praveen Jayawickrama, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Suminda Lakshan, James Neesham, Dilshan Madushanka, Nipun Dhananjaya, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Ashan Randika, Sadeera Samarawickrama (wicketkeeper), Shoaib Malik, Maheesh Theekshana, Theesan Vithushan, Vijayakanth Viyaskanth, Waqar Salamkheil, Dunith Wellalage

Kandy Warriors:

Wanindu Hasaranga (captain), Lasith Abeyratne (wicketkeeper), Ahmed Daniyal, Fabian Allen, Ashen Bandara, Kavin Bandara, Minod Bhanuka, Carlos Brathwaite, Ashian Daniel, Andre Fletcher, Chamika Karunaratne, Janith Liyanage, Kamindu Mendis, Najibullah Zadran, Pathum Nissanka, Matheesha Pathirana, Avishka Perera, Ashan Priyanjan, Malinda Pushpakumara, Oshane Thomas, Isuru Udana, Chamindu Wijesinghe

Lanka Premier League (LPL) 2022 Schedule: