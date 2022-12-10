LPL 2022: Kandy Falcons vs Jaffna Kings live cricket streaming-OTT & broadcast channel details and timings

LPL 2022: So far, five matches of the Lanka Premier League (LPL) have been played. Today, the sixth match of the league will be played between Kandy Falcons and Jaffna Kings. Wanindu Hasaranga's Falcons have so far been on an incredible rampage. The team has a net run rate of +3.925 and currently leads the Lanka Premier League points standings after winning both of their games. In their previous game, they defeated the Galle Gladiators by a margin of five wickets. Meanwhile, The Kings, led by Thisara Perera, have a net run rate of +1.412 and have also won their all two matches. If they defeat the Falcons, they will take the top spot in the Lanka Premier League standings. All details of the upcoming match of the Lanka Premier League are given here.

Kandy Falcons vs Jaffna Kings match details

This is the sixth match of the Lanka Premier League (LPL) 2022. The match will be played at 7:30 PM IST and local time. The match will be played at the Mahinda Rajapaksa International Stadium in Hambantota.

Where to watch Kandy Falcons vs Jaffna Kings match live

The Kandy Falcons vs Jaffna Kings match can be watched on Sony Sports Network channels in India on TV. The match will also be live-streamed on Sony LIV app and website. The match can be watched live on Sony Sports Ten 1, Sony Sports Ten 1 HD, Sony Sports Ten 5 and Sony Sports Ten 5 HD TV channels in India.

When will Kandy Falcons vs Jaffna Kings match start?-Time and Date

The Kandy Falcons vs Jaffna Kings match will be played on December 10. The match starts at 7:30 PM IST and local time.

What is the venue of the Kandy Falcons vs Jaffna Kings match?