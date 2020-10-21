'Loyalty is hard to come by': Mesut Ozil reacts after being snubbed from Arsenal's Premier League squad

Midfielder Mesut Ozil has not only been left out of Arsenal’s Premier League 2020-21 squad but also from their Europa League plans for the season. The German international on Wednesday reacted to the glaring omission as he took to social media platforms to post a lengthy tweet accusing Arsenal of showing lack of loyalty.

Ozil, who is the highest-paid player in Arsenal’s history, might have played his last match in Arsenal colors as he has been excluded from the Premier League and Europa League squad but vowed to keep “fighting” for his chance.

Ozil was a regular face in Arsenal playing XI under Mikel Arteta before the last season was halted due to the COVID-19 pandemic and has failed to feature in the squad since then.

Going by Ozil’s statement where he wrote - “I will continue to train as best as I can and wherever possible use my voice against inhumanity and for justice” – it can be said that he is being dropped due his statement on China’s policy towards its Uighur Muslim minority. Since then, China had pulled Arsenal’s Premier League matches while removing his name and character from video games. Arsenal too had distanced themselves from Ozil’s statement on Uighur Muslims.

Mesut Ozil’s full statement:

This is a difficult message to write to the @Arsenal fans that I’ve played for over the past few years. I’m really deeply disappointed by the fact that I have not been registered for the @premierleague season for the time being. Upon signing my new contract in 2018, I pledged my loyalty and allegiance to the club that I love, Arsenal, and it saddens me that this has not been reciprocated. As I have just found out, loyalty is hard to come by nowadays. I've always tried to remain positive from week to week that there's maybe a chance to get back in the squad soon again. That's why I kept silent so far. Before the Coronavirus break I was really happy with the development under our new coach Mikel Arteta - we've been on a positive way and I would say my performances were on a really good level.

But then things changed, again, and I was not longer allowed to play football for Arsenal. What else can I say? London still feels like home, I still have many good friends in this team, and I still feel a strong connection with the fans of this club. No matter what, I will keep fighting for my chance and not let my 8th season at Arsenal end like this. I can promise you that this hard decision won't change anything in my mindset - I will continue to train as best as I can and wherever possible use my voice against inhumanity and for justice.

#M1Ö #YaGunnersYa

