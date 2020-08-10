'Loyalty above everything': Virat excited to lead RCB to glory!

Skipper Virat Kohli took to Instagram to express his "loyalty" towards the Indian Premier League (IPL) team Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) which is set to compete in the tournament on September 19 in the United Arab Emirates.

Virat posted a video which showed his past interviews as Royal Challengers Bangalore captain as well as some behind-the-scenes clips of the team. He captioned the video: "Loyalty above everything. Can't wait for what's to come."

The Royal Challengers Bangalore have failed to win the IPL trophy in past 12 seasons despite reaching the final thrice. But this season Aaron Finch, Chris Morris and Dale Steyn have been added to the bolster the team.

This season's Indian Premier League was postponed due to coronavirus pandemic and will now be played between September 19 to November 10 after the T20 World Cup got postponed due to the virus.

Virat's RCB has been struggling to qualify for playoffs over the last three years. Despite reaching the finals in 2016, Royal Challengers were at 8th, 6th, and 8th in the following seasons.