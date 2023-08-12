Low on runs Samson, Gill can make it big in USA as India eye to level T20I series against West Indies

India’s T20I side has landed in the USA for the remaining two T20Is against West Indies. Having lost the first two matches, India was staring at an unlikely series loss; however, with them winning the third game by seven wickets, more importantly dominatingly, India now eye two wins in two matches to turn the tables around. For India to deliver in these do-or-die clashes, batters need to step up, specifically out-of-touch Shubman Gill and Sanju Samson.

Both batters have looked like the pale shadow of themselves in limited outings on this tour. While Sanju and Gill scored a fifty each during the white-ball leg, both failed to convert starts into huge scores as India struggled big time while batting.

Former India batter Wasim Jaffer opines considering what is at stake, Sanju and Gill need to pull up their socks and score big in the remaining two games in the USA. With wickets likely to assist batters, Jaffer feels they won’t get a better track to return to form and sail India through.

“He (Samson) is due some runs. This is a high-scoring ground where the ball will come onto the bat, and he will like batting here. Whether it's him or Shubman Gill or Jaiswal, if you're in poor form, you won't get a better pitch than this. So, they need to make the most of it,” said Jaffer on ESPNcricinfo.

Jaffer warns India of Pooran, Powell

Nicholas Pooran is having the time of his life. The purple patch he is in brought him success, and he continues to make Indian bowlers suffer on the field. Highly impressed by his emergence as the top batter, in this format especially, Jaffer said Pooran is West Indies’ trump card, and India must remain aware of this threat.

Jaffer also showered praises on captain Rovman Powell, who per him, is their next-best batter in the side.

“It seems like the responsibility of captaincy has had a positive impact on him. After Nicholas Pooran if there's any batter who West Indies are dependent on, then it's Rovman Powell.

“Nicholas Pooran is their trump card. He is crucial to their chances of scoring big. Because other batters apart from Powell haven't been able to step up, and they need to do better,” Jaffer added.

India will face West Indies in the fourth T20I on Saturday, August 12, at Lauderhill in Florida.